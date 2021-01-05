Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.38.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,863,091. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,781. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $150.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

