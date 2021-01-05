Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 98,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.80 million and a PE ratio of 17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

About Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

