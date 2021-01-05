Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) (CVE:CVB) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Shares of Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) (CVE:CVB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.23. Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 50,811 shares.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

Compass Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Sikasso property that consists of ten exploration permits covering an area of 867 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

