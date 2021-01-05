Analysts Set Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTOR. Barclays lifted their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Meritor alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 75,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,110 shares in the company, valued at $15,845,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39. Insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 648,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter worth $642,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meritor by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.24. Meritor has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.