Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.29.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.17. 9,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.86. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.