Telos (NYSE:TLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.50

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

