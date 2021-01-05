The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.70

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 31092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

MIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 99.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,533,000 after buying an additional 4,189,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 344.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,168 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at $9,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 236.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 814,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at $6,759,000.

About The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

