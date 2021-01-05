VideoCoin (VID) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. VideoCoin has a market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $233,416.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 134.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

