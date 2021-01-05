Ultiledger Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Ultiledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $27.57 million and approximately $106,424.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00124474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00250526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00520270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00274233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018195 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,344,828,294 tokens. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

