iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.88

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 2973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 214.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

