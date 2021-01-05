Serum (SRM) Hits Market Cap of $75.42 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 35.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00004682 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $75.42 million and $143.67 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded up 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00124474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00250526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00520270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00274233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

