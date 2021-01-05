iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.83

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $52.83, with a volume of 459366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

