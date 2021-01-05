Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST) Trading 26% Higher

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST)’s share price traded up 26% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.63. 438,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 656,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$58.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.53.

About Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.