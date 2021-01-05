Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.21. Abiomed posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.60.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold a total of 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,159,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,509,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 666.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 66,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after buying an additional 53,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD traded up $5.58 on Thursday, hitting $322.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,543. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $329.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.92.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

