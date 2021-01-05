United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.00

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.00 and last traded at $153.99, with a volume of 998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average is $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 14,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

