ArtByte (ABY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00480192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 106.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ABYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.