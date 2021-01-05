Brokerages Set alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Target Price at €15.36

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.43 ($18.16).

AOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.25 ($15.59) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) stock traded down €0.33 ($0.39) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €14.47 ($17.02). The stock had a trading volume of 411,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. alstria office REIT-AG has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

