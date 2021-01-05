Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. Stryker reported sales of $4.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $14.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $17.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.28. 6,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $245.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 40.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $10,404,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 64.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 397,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 93.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

