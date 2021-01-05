Simulations Plus (SLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 149.80, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

In other Simulations Plus news, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $360,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,572,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

