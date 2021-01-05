Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Receives $117.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.67.
Several research firms have issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.
In other news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BCPC stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.71. 602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,951. Balchem has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82.
Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.
Balchem Company Profile
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.