Analysts Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $32.38

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.78.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.
In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,496. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10.
National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.
