Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce sales of $50.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.75 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $48.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $187.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.64 million to $193.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $232.53 million, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $249.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of EGRX stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,970. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.03 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $60.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,034,000 after buying an additional 178,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,774,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 187,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 115,747 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.