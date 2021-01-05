Civic Price Tops $0.0878 (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. Civic has a market cap of $58.84 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.0878 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00044270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.03 or 0.00347114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024363 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.