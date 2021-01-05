Friendz (FDZ) Hits Market Cap of $967,918.94

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $967,918.94 and $50,082.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00044270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.03 or 0.00347114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024363 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,199,501 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

