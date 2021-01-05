Global Social Chain Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $133,144.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Indodax, Rfinex and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00124062 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00249696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00516297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00273690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018218 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Indodax, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.