Traceability Chain (TAC) Trading Up 43.7% This Week

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $293.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037113 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001971 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020999 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002871 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.