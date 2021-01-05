HorusPay Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a total market cap of $212,935.81 and $5.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00124062 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00249696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00516297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00273690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018218 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

