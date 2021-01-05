$2.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.73 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $10.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.10 billion to $10.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

TSCO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.79. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,723,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after buying an additional 303,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after buying an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,234,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

