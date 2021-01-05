Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 104,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.76. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

