Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLFPY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS SLFPY remained flat at $$15.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.23. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $17.32.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

