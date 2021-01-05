Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Repligen is progressing well with all its product franchisees, namely filtration, chromatography protein and process analytics performing well during the first nine months of 2020. In May 2019, Repligen acquired C Technologies, which added a fourth franchise (process analytics) to its portfolio. The fourth franchisee too is driving revenues for the company. However, the bioprocessing market is highly competitive and is subject to a rapid change through product introductions, which remain an overhang on the company’s prospects. Moreover, Repligen is witnessing a sluggish protein business compared to other product franchisees, which raises a concern. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RGEN. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $192.53. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,749. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.99 and a 200-day moving average of $159.92. Repligen has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $212.55.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $4,346,934. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Repligen by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Repligen by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

