TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $191.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TopBuild have outperformed its industry so far this year. Strengthening housing market prospects, higher sales volumes, higher selling prices, improved labor and sales productivity, and acquisition synergies have been benefitting the company. TopBuild’s systematic inorganic strategy will supplement its organic growth and expand access to additional markets and products. Also, the company's strength in the Insulation Installation business and improving repair and remodeling activities raises hope. Estimates for the company's 2020 earnings have moved upward over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts' optimism over its growth potential. However, COVID-19-related project delays, seasonal fluctuations and the federal government’s actions are pressing concerns.”

BLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

BLD traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.71. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $200.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.23.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 11.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 5.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 219,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in TopBuild by 14.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 201,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in TopBuild by 17.1% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 200,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

