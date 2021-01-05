South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Get South State alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSB. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

NASDAQ SSB traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. South State has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,503.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in South State by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in South State by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,780 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in South State by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in South State by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 153,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in South State by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.