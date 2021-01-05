Morgan Stanley Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $148.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.42. 8,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.71.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $3,963,952.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 200,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total value of $21,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,704,955 shares in the company, valued at $293,027,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 650,442 shares of company stock valued at $70,434,309. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,904,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 688,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,674,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.