$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) will announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. AON reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $10.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.15.

AON stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.29. 3,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. AON has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.28 and its 200-day moving average is $201.14.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AON by 21.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $8,976,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 146,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $244,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.