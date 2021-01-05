Opacity Trading Up 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Opacity token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a total market cap of $933,299.64 and $7,092.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00124962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00251509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00519033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00275065 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018156 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

