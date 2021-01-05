Flamingo Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Flamingo token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $21.20 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00124962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00251509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00519033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00275065 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018156 BTC.

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

