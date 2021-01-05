Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post $238.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.28 million to $244.69 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $302.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $909.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.95 million to $915.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after buying an additional 244,317 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121,286 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRGB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,383. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a market cap of $293.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

