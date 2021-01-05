Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post $238.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.28 million to $244.69 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $302.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $909.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.95 million to $915.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after buying an additional 244,317 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121,286 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of RRGB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,383. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a market cap of $293.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
