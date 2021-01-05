$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.