$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
Big Lots stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
