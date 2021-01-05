Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.86. salesforce.com reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.97.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total value of $3,871,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,999 shares of company stock worth $65,859,474. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $218.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.83. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.