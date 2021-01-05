Brady Co. (BRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Brady has increased its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brady to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

NYSE:BRC opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

