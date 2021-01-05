Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.50-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.67. Humana also updated its Q4 guidance to ($2.40) EPS.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $412.19 on Tuesday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $456.86.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

