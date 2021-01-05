Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Criteo stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.61 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,012,000 after buying an additional 1,371,153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP acquired a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,688,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,794,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

