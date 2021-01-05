Attila Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $312,510.00 (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Attila has a total market capitalization of $54.73 million and approximately $312,510.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00347501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00024646 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Attila

Attila can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.