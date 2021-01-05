Feellike Reaches Market Capitalization of $142,980.10 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Feellike has a total market cap of $142,980.10 and $30.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00126607 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00254820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00522839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00281318 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018156 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

