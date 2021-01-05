Aeternity (AE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.94 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $24.94 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000178 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 137.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 374,411,528 coins and its circulating supply is 328,590,584 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.