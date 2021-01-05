IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report sales of $27.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.55 million. IntriCon reported sales of $27.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $99.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $100.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.57 million, with estimates ranging from $113.60 million to $121.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.57 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

IIN stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $156.14 million, a P/E ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 1.23.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $126,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IntriCon by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter worth about $341,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

