General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.11 Billion

Equities analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post sales of $21.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.99 billion. General Electric posted sales of $26.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $79.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.22 billion to $80.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $80.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.46 billion to $82.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $38,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

