Teledyne Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 626 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,152% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $362.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.05. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 136,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,488,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 497.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 864.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

