OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) Shares Gap Down to $62.00

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.00, but opened at $59.50. OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) shares last traded at $56.90, with a volume of 223,411 shares.

The company has a market cap of £50.13 million and a PE ratio of -26.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.

OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) Company Profile (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.